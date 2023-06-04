UMANG NARULA TO BE THE NEW ADVISOR TO LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF DELHI

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Umang Narula of the 1989 batch of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre has been appointed as the new advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena. In this regard, the Home Ministry has issued a notice. Earlier, IAS Narula was an advisor to the Lieutenant Governor in Ladakh. Now Dr Pawan Kotwal, IAS of the 1994 batch of AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as advisor to Lieutenant Governor in Ladakh in his place. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given instructions to implement these two transfers immediately.

Narula, advisor to LG of Ladakh for four years: IAS Narula was appointed advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh in 2019. He has served for about four years. Narula is counted among the fast-paced IAS officers. This is the reason why he was made the Principal Secretary to Satyapal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir before Ladakh. Now he will help Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena in Delhi.

Both the IAS officers have one thing in common: The two IAS officers, who have been transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs, have one thing in common. Both are IAS officers of the AGMUT cadre. While on the one hand, the appointment of Pawan Kotwal as an advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh shows the commitment of the Central government to bring experienced and competent persons to drive the agenda of development in the Union Territory. On the other hand, the government is expecting the same from Narula in Delhi.