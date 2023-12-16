New Delhi : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that there should be no franchise agreement permissible for edtech companies and colleges collaborating with foreign universities without its nod.

In a significant development, the UGC exercised its powers under the UGC Act, 1956 (as amended), has notified two key regulations for foreign higher education institutions in India. They are regarding 'Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions' and 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations'.

The UGC has notified these regulations in a public notice. The regulations mandate that 'No Foreign Higher Educational Institution (HEI)' shall offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission. They further mandate that the HEIs shall not offer programmes under any franchise arrangement and that such programmes shall not be recognised by the UGC.