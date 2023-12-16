UGC bans franchise agreements between edtech companies and foreign universities without its nod
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that there should be no franchise agreement permissible for edtech companies and colleges collaborating with foreign universities without its nod.
In a significant development, the UGC exercised its powers under the UGC Act, 1956 (as amended), has notified two key regulations for foreign higher education institutions in India. They are regarding 'Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions' and 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations'.
The UGC has notified these regulations in a public notice. The regulations mandate that 'No Foreign Higher Educational Institution (HEI)' shall offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission. They further mandate that the HEIs shall not offer programmes under any franchise arrangement and that such programmes shall not be recognised by the UGC.
The UGC has observed and has been informed that many HEls/colleges have entered into collaborative agreements/arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions/providers not recognised by the Commission and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled in those institutions/colleges from such foreign-based educational institutions/educational providers, its notice said. The degrees issued subsequent to such unrecognised collaboration are also not recognised by the Commission, the UGC notice said. (with agency inputs)