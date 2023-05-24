Mumbai Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has promised to support AAP in the issue of the Centre s ordinance on control of services in the national capitalKejriwal who is in Maharashtra to seek the support of Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed the ordinance issued for control of services in Delhi implies the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme CourtAfter meeting Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter s residence in Mumbai Aam Aadmi Party s AAP national convener Kejriwal said the Shiv Sena leader has promised to support the people of Delhi when the ordinance comes to the Rajya Sabha in the form of a bill This will be like a semifinal in the Rajya Sabha If the bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha then the Modi government will not come back to power in 2024 Kejriwal claimedThe Shiv Sena UBT has three members in the Rajya Sabha During the meeting with Thackeray Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha as well as Delhi Minister Atishi This was Kejriwal s second visit this year to Matoshree the private residence of Thackeray in suburban BandraAddressing a joint press conference with Thackeray Kejriwal accused the Centre of using central agencies to topple state governments and referred to the collapse of the Thackeray government in Maharashtra last year The ordinance on control of services in Delhi means the Modi government doesn t believe in the Supreme Court The ordinance implies how can the Supreme Court give a judgment against us the Centre Kejriwal saidBacking the AAP leader Thackeray said the Supreme Court s order was important for democracy We have come together to defeat those against democracy If we miss the train this time then there will be no democracy in the country We have come together to save the country and the Constitution Thackeray saidA day before meeting Thackeray Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday The leaders discussed the ordinance and sought Banerjee s support in opposing it Banerjee emphasized the need for opposition parties to stand against the ordinanceThe Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of GroupA officers in Delhi with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services The ordinance which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police public order and land to the elected government seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against GroupA officers from the DANICS cadreAlso read Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Maan meet Uddhav Thackeray to call on Sharad Pawar