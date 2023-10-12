TWO SHOOTERS OF CANADA BASED GANGSTER NABBED IN DELHI

New Delhi: Two shooters of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh have been nabbed from southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The duo, one of them identified as Krishan, were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan on Wednesday night.

An official said the Special Cell team intercepted the two and asked them to surrender. "Krishan fired at the team but the officials were not injured. The other accused took out a hand grenade from his bag but before he could pull the safety pin, he was overpowered by our team," the official said.

A hand grenade, a pistol and five live cartridges were seized from them and an investigation is underway, the official added. Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, a native of Dala village in Moga, is wanted by the NIA and Punjab Police.