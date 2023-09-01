TWO MORE ACCUSED ARRESTED IN DELHI AMAZON MANAGER MURDER CASE

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of senior Amazon manager, who was shot dead in Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. Aug. 29 taking the arrests to four, a top police official said. The two accused identified as Sohail alias Chaudhary and Jubair alias Kasawra (both 23 years old) were arrested at about 11:30 pm by the police, Deptuy Commissioner of Police Northeast Delhi, Dr Joy N Tirkey said.

Also read: Prime accused among two arrested in Delhi Amazon manager murder case

“With this, we have now arrested 4 accused persons in this murder case. Efforts are being made to apprehend the fifth accused as well. Further investigation is underway,” Tirkey added. The fresh arrests come a day after the police arrested two teenagers including the prime accused in the case. According to the DCP, the prime accused Mohammad Sameer alias Maya and Bilal Ghani alias Mallu, a resident of Subhash Mohalla of Bhajanpura were arrested in the wee hours of Thursday after they were identified on the basis of CCTV footage.

According to DCP Tirkey, Harpreet Gill, 36, working as a Senior Manager with Amazon at Jakhira in west Delhi and his maternal uncle Govind were shot in the head by the prime accused Sameer in an alleged road rage case. While Gill died in the incident, Govind was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police said that the assailants were returning from a party at the house of Sameer and had a spat at a narrow lane with Gill and Govind who were traveling on a bike from the opposite direction. As the argument escalated, Sameer took out a gun and shot the two, police said.