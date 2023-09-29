TWO MINOR SIBLINGS DROWN TO DEATH IN YAMUNA DURING GANESH IMMERSION IN NOIDA

Delhi/Noida: In a tragic incident reported during the immersion of Ganesh idol in Noida, two brothers who had gone to immerse the idol in Yamuna river on Thursday drowned to death in the river while their third brother remains critical due to the drowning, officials said. It is learnt that the minor boys drowned after getting stuck in the swamp.

All four were rescued from the swamp and admitted to Child PGI Hospital, but by the time they reached the hospital, 15-year-old Dheeraj and his brother 6-year-old Krishna lost their lives. While as the third brother Sachin and their cousin Abhishek are undergoing treatment. Sachin's condition is said to be critical at the hospital.

Divulging more details into the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajneesh Verma said that Dheeraj, living in Nithari village of Police Station Sector 20 area, along with his family and friends had gone out on an e-rickshaw and a bike to immerse the idol of Ganesh. Everyone reached for idol immersion in Yamuna located in Mayur Vihar police station area of Delhi.

Four children of the family went into the river to take a bath. There was a swamp on the banks of the river due to which all four started drowning after falling into it. The family members somehow pulled out the four boys. The family members brought them to Child PGI Hospital. But at the hospital, Neeraj and Krishna were declared dead, an official said.