TWO FOUND DEAD IN SHAHBAD DIARY APARTMENT SUICIDE SUSPECTED

New Delhi: A 26-year-old married woman and a man allegedly died by suicide at the former's apartment in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Friday, police said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Meera and Manoj were in relationship but the man's family had fixed his marriage to another woman, police said. Upset about this, the duo hanged themselves on Friday, they said. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added. According to police, a call about the incident was received around 9 am following which a team of police reached the apartment.

A senior police officer said Meera was married but was living alone in an apartment in Shahbad Dairy area. Manoj worked as a civil defence volunteer in DTC and was unmarried, he said. On Friday morning, Manoj told his parents that he was going for work at around 6 am but went to meet Meera instead, he added. After post-mortem, bodies were handed over to the respective families, police said, adding that inquest proceedings were initiated.

Earlier, the minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man named Sahil in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28, the police said. The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on May 29.

Earlier on May 1, the police recovered the knife allegedly used by the accused to kill the minor in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said. A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on May 28 night after which he killed her with multiple assaults. The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.