New Delhi: In an ill-fated incident, two persons died, three others were injured and seven others, who were trapped under the debris, were rescued here on Thursday after the basement wall of an under-construction building collapsed in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Raman and Minto. Three other injured have been identified as Gulshan, Nitish and Devendra and they have been admitted to the trauma centre of AIIMS Delhi.

Fire department officials said they received information about the incident at 4.55 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A team from the fire department rescued seven persons, who were trapped after the building's basement wall collapsed, officials said. All the injured persons were shifted to AIIMS Hospital where two out of the five were declared dead by a doctor.

The remaining seven people have been rescued. The building was being constructed in Okhla phase 2 of Okhla where the construction work of its basement was going on when the incident took place. The police registered a case and further investigation is underway into the incident.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Cop buried alive as roof of barrack at District Police Line Banda collapses