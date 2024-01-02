New Delhi: Amid the ongoing truckers' protest across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs had meeting with office bearers of All India Motor Transport Congress on Tuesday following which the latter appealed all the drivers to return to their respective jobs from Wednesday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Government sources called the meeting 'successful' and said the contentious rule under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that has triggered countrywide protests has not been implemented yet

"We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives. The government wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a press briefing after the meeting.

Government sources said the office bearers were informed that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force and if they have any concerns about section 106 (2) of BNS, the Centre will consider it with an open heart.

The transporters have been protesting against Section 106 of the BNS, which was enacted to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prescribes a maximum of ten years imprisonment in cases of rash and negligent driving. The transport associations had called for a nationwide strike from January 1 to 30.

Following the nationwide strikes in different places, the nation witnessed a huge queue especially at the petrol pumps as transporters stopped transport of petrol and other lubricants.

“The duration of sentences in hit-and-run cases has been increased to 10 years because of the observations made by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has stated in multiple cases that strict action should be taken against those drivers who recklessly drive vehicles, cause accidents resulting in someone's death, and then flee the scene,” the Home Ministry official clarified.

Quoting the Act, the official said that from sub-sections 106(1) and 106(2) of the BNS (Indian Penal Code), it is evident that if a person immediately reports to a police officer or magistrate about the accident caused by reckless driving the individual will not be charged under subsection 106(2).