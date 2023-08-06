New Delhi : Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and several other parts on Saturday night. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan which shook parts of north India, including the national capital. The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9:31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

"The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm," said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said, "Earthquake tremors have also been felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe." "Hey Delhi people, We hope you all are safe! For any emergency help, dial 112," the Delhi Police said in a tweet, according to a PTI report.

Last July, a series of at least three mild earthquakes hit Rajasthan capital Jaipur in the early morning hours of Friday. No damage or injuries were reported from anywhere. These tremors were felt in the pink city within a span of half an hour. An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the NCS.