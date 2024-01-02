TRANSGENDER TEACHER REMOVED FROM SERVICES DUE TO SEXUAL ORIENTATION MOVES SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea of a transgender person whose services as teacher were terminated by two private schools of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh after her sexual orientation became known to employers."

"We will see what we can do," said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwla and Manoj Misra while issuing notices to the Centre, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh governments on the plea of the transgender woman. Besides the government, the top court also sought responses from head of the school in Jamnagar in Gujarat and the chairperson of another private school based at Khiri in Uttar Pradesh.

The grievance of the petitioner is that her services were terminated in schools of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat after her gender identity was revealed. The petitioner says that she cannot pursue her remedies in two different high courts, the bench said and fixed the plea for hearing after four weeks.