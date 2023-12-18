New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in 19 locations to arrest members of a 'highly radicalised terror group' in South India. Since Monday morning, raids have continued to bust cells of the group. These raids are being carried out by the anti-terror agency in close cooperation with state police forces. The sources, who were aware of the development withheld information regarding the jihadi group's actual location.

Most of the 19 locations the NIA is searching are connected to suspects who are part of the extremist group. The sources claimed that the terror group was recruiting young people for its attacks and that it was actively carrying out anti-Indian activities.

This action preceded a few days of NIA raids across Bengaluru, Karnataka, in connection with an investigation into the radicalisation of detainees by a terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). As part of the NIA's ongoing investigations into the matter, six locations, including the residences of four accused, one who is still absconding were thoroughly inspected on December 13.

Two other suspects' residences were among the other sites that were searched. Thousands of digital gadgets, numerous incriminating documents, and cash worth Rs 7.3 lakhs were taken by the NIA teams during the operation, which was carried out at the residences of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed, and Mohammed Farooq, as well as the escapee Junaid Ahmed.