TMC STAGES PROTEST FOR CENTRAL FUNDS FOR SECOND DAY IN DELHI

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) led by general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday protested against the BJP government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding release of funds under MGNREGA and other centrally sponsored schemes including PM Awas Yojna for West Bengal. The BJP on the other hand, alleged of fraudulent job cards and called for a CBI probe into MGNREGA.

TMC leaders who gathered at Jantar Mantar, addressed in Bengali and urged people to come forward to press for their demands. The protesting site was fully packed with thousands of protesters from West Bengal while a huge contingent of forces was posted to maintain law and order.

"Nearly 1000-1200 security personnel including Delhi Police and para-military forces were deployed at the site", said a Delhi Police official.

Amid the ongoing protest in Delhi, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari demanded a CBI probe into the alleged swindling of central funds in the state while accusing the TMC of rampant corruption.

On Monday, Union rural development minister Giriraj Singh told at a press conference that the Centre has provided over Rs 2 lakh crore for Bengal’s development in the past nine years.

Speaking at the gathering, Banerjee accused the Centre of attempting to intimidate protesters. He said that around 5,000 to 10,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces came and stopped the TMC leaders yesterday. "It appeared as if India-China war was going on," he said adding that Centre could not stop the TMC even after taking so much effort.

The TMC MPs, MLAs, ministers and supporters held a protest at Jantar Mantar after a two-hour dharna at the Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary before police evicted them.