TMC MP MAHUA MOITRA WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST MEDIA HOUSES IN CASH FOR QUERY ROW

New Delhi: MC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday sought to delete as parties several media houses from her plea before the Delhi High Court against the circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her. The counsel for Moitra, while maintaining that he was not pressing for any interim relief in the matter at this stage, told Justice Sachin Datta that the lawsuit will continue only against two defendants BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

In her plea in the High Court, Moitra has denied the allegations and claimed they were designed to damage her reputation. The court on Tuesday permitted the TMC MP to file an amended memo of parties given her wish to delete all defendants except Dubey and Dehadrai, and also bring inappropriate changes in the pleadings in the matter.

During a brief hearing, Dubey's counsel, advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari argued that Moitra had given an interview, where she admitted that she had shared her parliamentary login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The court asked lawyer Samudra Sarangi, representing Moitra, to amend the parties' memorandum accordingly and adjourned the matter. The next hearing of the case will be on December 5.

Moitra had moved the High Court against Dubey, Dehadrai, 15 media organisations, and three social media intermediaries following what she alleged were false and defamatory accusations against her. The dropped parties also include social media platforms X, Google, and YouTube.