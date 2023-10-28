New Delhi : In a significant development, the Indian Parliamentary Committee on Ethics has rescheduled its upcoming sitting to November 2, 2023, to hear the testimony of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mohua Moitra. The hearing is in response to a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing Moitra of involvement in a "Cash for Query" scandal within the Parliament. The rescheduling of the hearing, as communicated to Moitra, comes with a stern warning that no further extensions will be permitted, emphasising the seriousness of the matter and its implications on the dignity of Parliament.

Moitra's request for postponement:

The sequence of events leading up to the rescheduling of the hearing began when Moitra received a summons dated October 26, 2023, compelling her presence before the Committee on Ethics on October 31, 2023, to address the allegations made by Nishikant Dubey on October 15, 2023. Moitra expressed her eagerness to participate in the proceedings, vehemently denying the accusations as false and malicious.

However, a significant point of contention arose when the Committee heard the complainants, Nishikant Dubey and another individual identified as Shri Dehadrai, on October 26, 2023, before affording Moitra, the alleged accused, the opportunity to present her side of the story. This order of proceedings appeared to disregard the principles of natural justice, raising concerns about the fairness of the process.

Moitra's challenge to the timetable:

Moitra, who represents the state of West Bengal, noted that her constituency was in the midst of celebrating Durga Puja, the most significant festival in the region. She had prior commitments to numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelan and meetings, making her presence in Delhi on October 31, 2023, impossible. Consequently, she requested the Committee to reschedule her appearance to a date and time of their choosing, but only after November 5, 2023, aligning with the precedent set by Shri Ramesh Biduri, MP, who was granted additional time to prepare for his hearing due to prior commitments.

The Crucial Affidavit:

Furthermore, Moitra drew attention to an affidavit notarised at the Indian High Commission in Dubai on October 20, 2023. This affidavit, submitted to the Committee on a suo moto basis, was also made available to the media by Darshan Hiranandani, an Indian citizen. In an interview with a private television channel on October 23, 2023, Shri Hiranandani expressed his willingness to appear before the Committee.

Nonetheless, Moitra raised concerns about the lack of detail in Shri Hiranandani's affidavit, which did not provide a comprehensive list of the alleged gifts and favours he claimed to have provided to her. In the interest of natural justice and fairness, Moitra argued that she should be allowed to cross-examine Shri Hiranandani. She stressed that Hiranandani's detailed, verified list of alleged gifts and favours should be presented before the Committee. Moitra underscored the importance of Hiranandani's oral testimony, asserting that any inquiry without his deposition would be incomplete and unfair, akin to a "kangaroo court." She demanded that Hiranandani be called to depose before the Committee before it finalizes its report on the matter.

A motivated slander campaign: