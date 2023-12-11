New Delhi : Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Monday moved the Supreme Court against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last week in the alleged 'cash for query' corruption case.

Mahua Moitra was ousted from the Parliament after the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha found the TMC member guilty of jeopardising the national security by sharing her official parliamentary portal's login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Mahua Moitra has been allegedly accused of posing several queries in Parliament concerning the Adani group of companies at the behest of a rival businessman, Darshan Hiranandani.

On December 8, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to expel Mahua Moitra from the parliament in view of the Ethics Committee recommending her disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

Her expulsion was recommended by the committee on the basis of Hiranandani's affidavit saying she accepted bribes to ask his questions targeting the Adani Group.

Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Moitra equated the action with hanging by a "kangaroo court". She alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponized by the government to force the opposition into submission.