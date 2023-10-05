THREE YOUTHS 2 WITH CRIMINAL RECORD HELD IN KARAWAL NAGAR MURDER

New Delhi: Three youths were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man by stabbing him with a knife and hitting his head with a stone slab over an old grouse in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Kishan, 20, Deepanshu, 19, and Deepak Kumar, 22, all residents of Karawal Nagar, they said. The incident took place around 2 am Wednesday near a Ramlila ground in the area when Deepak, the victim, who was on his way on a motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Three people, also riding a motorcycle, first intercepted, then waylaid him. A CCTV footage showed that they stabbed him several times and crushed his head with a slab. Deepak was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

According to police, Deepak had around two weeks ago thrashed Kishan over some petty issue. Since then, Kishan had been planning his revenge. It was Kishan who stabbed Deepak with a knife, and Deepanshu who crushed his head with a sandstone slab, police said.

Kishan and Deepanshu have a past criminal record. Both of them were arrested in two robbery cases of Karawal Nagar Police Station last year and had come out on bail recently.