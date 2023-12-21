New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended three more Congress MPs ---Deepak Baij, D K Suresh and Nakul Nath--from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour, officials said.

This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 100. So far 146 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.

On Wednesday, two MPs -- --Thomas Chazhikadan and A M Ariff-- were suspended for the remaining winter session of Parliament. As many as 49 opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour.

Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. They have also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the visitor pass for at least one of the culprits who jumped in the Lok Sabha gallery on December 13.