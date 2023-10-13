THREE INCLUDING JUVENILE ARRESTED FOR KILLING ELDERLY WOMAN IN DELHI

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman and a property dealer were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her mother in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said. A juvenile boy, a mechanic, has also been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

The accused woman, Chintamani, a resident of Nehru Vihar in Dayalpur, was facing financial difficulties and wanted to sell the house of her mother, Shivkala (65), after killing her, they said. On September 27, a PCR call was received at Dayalpur police station around 12:15 pm regarding the murder of a woman, police said. It was found that Shivkala, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had been killed inside her two-storey house, out of which she ran a general store. Her jewellery seemed intact and there were no signs of struggle at the crime scene, a senior police officer said.

The post-mortem examination found that Shivkala was murdered on the night of September 26. Twenty-five injury marks were found on her head, face, neck and other body parts. The injuries were inflicted using sharp and blunt objects. She lived alone and is survived by three daughters, all married, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage of the area and found a boy moving around the area suspiciously. He was identified and questioned. He told police that Chintamani and Sharma had promised him to pay him Rs 2 lakh to kill Shivkala, Tirkey said. On the fateful day, he loitered around Shivkala's house till it was time for her to close the shop. Just before the victim closed the shop, the boy went inside and assaulted her with a pair of scissors and an iron rod. Later, the boy fled the spot and Shivkala succumbed to her injuries, the DCP said.

Chintamani lived a few houses away from her mother's. Her husband is a tailor and they have an 11-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son. The family was facing financial difficulties, Tirkey said. So Chintamani decided to kill her mother. After killing her mother, Chintamani planned to move into her mother's house and later sell it through Sharma, police said.