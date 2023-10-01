THOUSANDS OF GOVT EMPLOYEES GATHER AT RAMLILA MAIDAN TO DEMAND RESTORATION OF OLD PENSION SCHEME

New Delhi: Thousands of central and state government employees from more than 20 states gathered at Ramlila Maidan here to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. Protesters at the Pension Shankhnaad Maharally voiced their opposition to the New Pension Scheme, saying they are worried about their post-retirement future.

"We are holding a maha rally to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme under the banner of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) and National Joint Council of Action (NJCA)," a protester said.