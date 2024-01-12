New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday observed that it thought of bringing to a close the case, concerning criminal defamation proceedings initiated by IAS Rohini Sindhuri against IPS D Roopa, because both have a “bright future”. In December last year, the apex court asked IPS officer D Roopa to remove her social media posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the counsel if everything had been taken down and further queried the counsel, representing both parties, could the court close the matter and both should explore a settlement. The counsel, representing Sindhuri, case can be closed but an apology is a must. The bench said both have bright futures ahead of them. Sindhuri’s counsel said he would take instructions in the matter and cited that he believes we made only one statement.

The bench said personal allegations should not be made. Sindhuri’s counsel said that an unconditional apology should be made and his client’s family was hounded by the press. The counsel further added that content has been taken down but they have given URLs so the intermediaries can take them down or block them. Roopa’s counsel said his client was called mentally ill. The bench said there has to be regret expressed by both sides.

Sindhuri’s counsel said his client had said that only a mentally disturbed person can make such allegations. Roopa’s counsel said there was a press release and media statements and his client is concerned with them.

The bench asked the counsel to take initiative because in such cases, as parties do not see reason and added that steps should be taken to remove things on social media, and told the counsel that the court will give them a month.

The ape court observed that it thought of bringing the matter to a close but “if emotions are high then we cannot compel ... How do we proceed?”

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in the second week of February 2024.

In December, the apex court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Roopa seeking to quash a criminal defamation complaint filed by Sindhuri.