New Delhi: Germany's Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann on Saturday flagged a misleading advertisement in a newspaper showing the German President's residence in Berlin, saying “this is no boarding school”.

In a post on X, Ackermann said: “Dear Indian parents - I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted.”