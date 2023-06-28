New Delhi : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited workshops of motorcycle mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh. In his interactions with them, Rahul Gandhi had glimpses of their work atmosphere and gave a hand in repairing vehicle parts. Following this, the Congress party posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving."

The Congress also shared pictures on Facebook of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics. "These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people's hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues," the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform.

The latest post relating to Rahul's interaction with mechanics comes at a time when an online battle for the 2024 general elections is triggered over the release of an animated video by the Congress earlier. The video showed the ruling BJP deploying 'divisive tactics' while Rahul Gandhi took down a 'nafrat ka bazaar' and replaced it with a 'mohabbat ki dukaan'.

The Congress' video portrayed Rahul Gandhi as a uniting factor through his all-India Bharat Jodo Yatra. On their part, the BJP released a short animated video that showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuing with his mission to turn India into a five-trillion dollar economy. (with PTI inputs)