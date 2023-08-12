New Delhi/Kolaghat (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that the entire country has witnessed how the party played 'bloodbath' in the recently held Panchayat polls in the eastern state.

"Recently the Panchayat Polls took place there (in West Bengal). The whole country has seen the bloodbath TMC played in the Panchayat elections held in West Bengal just a few days back. Despite these crimes (committed by the TMC), it is the love of the people of West Bengal that they have been blessing the BJP workers and BJP candidates are winning," the Prime Minister said.

He was virtually addressing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the inauguration of the 'Kshetriya Panchyati Raj Parishad' at Kolaghat in West Bengal. BJP chief JP Nadda was physically present for the inauguration.

"The way of TMC's politics in West Bengal is to attack people. In this circumstances too, I congratulate the winning BJP candidates. Those who become champions of democracy, who raise questions on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), their mask has also come off in front of the country," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that in West Bengal, violence has been used as means to threaten the Opposition. The recently held Panchayat Polls in West Bengal ruled by Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Baneerjee, were marred by violence. At-least 20 people were killed in the violence that erupted during the Panchayat polls. The ruling TMC emerged victorious in the Panchayat polls after which the West Bengal Chief Minister and her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee thanked the voters.

