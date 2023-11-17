THERE CONTINUES TO BE RESISTANCE TO GREATER ROLE FOR THE GLOBAL SOUTH IN FINDING SOLUTIONS FOR THE CONTEMPORARY CHALLENGES SAYS JAISHANKAR

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Friday said there continues to be resistance to a greater role for the Global South in finding solutions for contemporary challenges despite wide-ranging changes to the world order. Addressing a session of foreign ministers at the virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Jaishankar, in an indirect reference to China, said that there is a “need to not only democratize and diversify production but also build resilient and reliable supply chains and promote local solutions”.

“We also need to work towards self-reliance to mitigate our vulnerabilities vis-à-vis economic concentrations. The Covid era is a stark reminder of the perils of dependence for necessities on far away geographies. We need to not only democratize and diversify production but also build resilient and reliable supply chains and promote local solutions. Only then can the Global South secure its future,” he said.

He said that the Global South needs to work towards self-reliance to mitigate the vulnerabilities vis-à-vis economic concentrations. Jaishankar stressed on India’s commitment to the Global South by pointing to an extensive range of development projects taken up by New Delhi in 78 countries. “These projects are demand-driven, outcome-oriented, transparent and sustainable. I assure you that this will only expand in its scale and scope in the times ahead,” he said.

“We will always welcome your views, suggestions, and proposals in this context. As India embraces digital delivery, promotes green growth, and ensures affordable health access, it will always have the Global South at the center of its international partnerships,” he added. He also highlighted the growing stress on the global economy, noting that long-standing structural inequities were aggravated by the pandemic and that the situation had been worsened by the fuel, food, and fertilizer crises arising from the Ukraine conflict.