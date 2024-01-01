New Delhi: As has been the practice for over three decades now, India and Pakistan exchanged their respective lists of nuclear installations and facilities on Monday, the first day of the year 2024. “India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement

“The Agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.”

So, what is the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan all about? This agreement is a bilateral accord between India and Pakistan that aims to prevent any accidental or unauthorised use of nuclear weapons against each other's nuclear installations and facilities. The treaty was drafted in 1988, and signed by then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his then Pakistani counterpart Benazir Bhutto in Islamabad on December 31, 1988.

Under this agreement, both countries exchange lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 of each year. This exchange is intended to serve as a confidence-building measure and reduce the risk of accidental nuclear conflict. The agreement doesn’t address issues related to the strategic use of nuclear weapons or broader political disputes between the two countries.

The agreement called for India and Pakistan to reaffirm their commitment to durable peace and the development of friendly and harmonious bilateral relations conscious of the role of confidence-building measures in promoting such bilateral relations based on mutual trust and goodwill.

“Each party shall refrain from undertaking, encouraging or participating in, directly or indirectly, any action aimed at causing the destruction of, or damage to, any nuclear installation or facility in the other country,” the agreement states. “The term ‘nuclear installation or facility’ includes nuclear power and research reactors, fuel fabrication, uranium enrichment, isotopes separation and reprocessing facilities as well as any other installations with fresh or irradiated nuclear fuel and materials in any form and establishments storing significant quantities of radioactive materials.”

It further stated that each contracting party shall inform the other on January 1 of each calendar year “of the latitude and longitude of its nuclear installations and facilities and whenever there is any change”. The agreement was ratified by the parliaments of India and Pakistan on January 27, 1991, and the first swapping of the lists took place on January 1, 1992.

What necessitated this agreement?

In 1986–87, a massive exercise codenamed Operation Brasstacks was carried out by the Indian armed forces, raising fears of an Indian attack on Pakistan’s nuclear facilities. It was a major combined arms military exercise in Rajasthan. The operation took place from November 1986 to January 1987 near the Pakistan border.

As part of an extensive series of manoeuvres designed to simulate the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces, Operation Brasstacks marked a significant and extensive mobilisation of Indian forces in the Indian subcontinent. With two primary objectives, the operation first aimed at deploying ground troops and, secondly, conducting a series of amphibious assault exercises near the Pakistan naval base by the Indian Navy.

Operation Brasstacks involved the participation of numerous infantry, mechanized, and air assault divisions, totalling 500,000 army personnel positioned within 100 miles of Pakistan. The Indian Navy also formed an amphibious assault group specifically deployed near the Korangi Creek in the Karachi Division of Pakistan. While the exercise encompassed various military branches, its overarching purpose was to assess tactical nuclear strategy, a responsibility overseen by the Indian Army during this simulated war alert.

Since the operation was conducted, the foreign ministries of both India and Pakistan have been negotiating to reach an understanding towards the control of nuclear weapons. After the 1988 general elections in Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto extended an invitation to Rajiv Gandhi to attend that year’s South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit hosted by Islamabad. It was during this visit of Rajiv Gandhi to Pakistan that the agreement on the exchange of lists of nuclear installations and facilities on the first day of each calendar year was signed.