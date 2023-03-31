New Delhi: An investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its leaders based in Pakistan have been sending a consignment of arms ammunition and explosives to create terror in different places in India.

The probe by NIA has revealed that multiple consignments of arms, explosives, and drugs had been sent from Pakistan by terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a "'designated terrorist', through drones to pre-decided locations near the Indo-Pak border.

The investigation was a follow-up of the seizure and arrest of a few people from a Telangana-bound car from Bastara toll plaza in Haryana in May last year when police intercepted an Innova car carrying Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh alias Deepa, Parmindar Singh alias Pinder, and Bhupinder Singh.

They were found carrying three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition, and Rs 1.30 lakh in the Innova car, which has been specially modified to conceal these IEDs, pistol, and ammunition in a specially designed cavity.

Also read: NIA files chargesheet against two LeT operatives in Udhampur IED blast case

"Gopi, Deepa, Akash alias Akashdeep, Sukhbeer Singh alias Jashan, and Jarmalpreet Singh received these consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs. Gopi and others were tasked to collect the contraband and deliver part-consignment to various places across the country to carry out terror attacks in the name of BKI. The Innova car was used by the accused persons for transporting the consignments," an NIA official said.

The official said that Gopi had also amassed a large amount of cash by smuggling these contraband items. "Investigation has exposed his modus operandi of depositing this money in the bank accounts of others. The NIA team seized Rs 5.5 lakhs from one such account. The team also recovered 1 lakh rupee that Gopi had stashed away raising the total recovery to Rs 7,80,000 in this case," the official said.