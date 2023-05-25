New Delhi The Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh JMB a terrorist organisation operating in Bangladesh has been planning to carry out Jihadi activities across India by setting up a pan India network an investigation carried out by the National Investigation Agency NIA reveals They JMB members were conspiring to align with terrorist organisations to achieve their ultimate goal of establishing a Shariatbased Islamic rule in India through the pursuit of violent Jihad The members of the terror outfit have chalked out grand plans of creating a panIndia network to pursue their objective along with their coaccused The JAM has successfully established bases in various states including Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Bihar Tripura West Bengal and Assam an NIA official said On Wednesday NIA conducted a search operation at two locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Bhopal terror funding case involving the proscribed organisation JMB As per the NIA official the raids were aimed at exposing further links and conspiracies of the 10 already arrested accused chargesheeted by the NIA court in Bhopal Six of the arrested accused were Bangladeshi nationals and they are active JMB cadres They entered India illegally without any valid documents and acquired falseforged Indian identity documents with the help of their sympathisers in India the NIA investigation revealed Also read NIA conducts raids at two locations in Uttar Pradesh in JMB caseWednesday s searches on the premises of various suspects led to the seizure of several digital devices mobile phones SIM cards bank passbooks and identity documents The documents currently under examination pertain to suspect transactions on the transfer of funds by the accused the NIA official said NIA investigation further revealed that all the 10 arrested accused were involved in influencing radicalising and motivating vulnerable Indian Muslim youths to take up violent Jihad against the democratic system of governance in the country They were found circulating incriminating Jihadi literature inflammatory videos and statements and endorsing justifying and glorifying the terrorist act of the various banned outfit such as JMB AlQaeda and the Taliban The NIA had on April 5 2022 registered a case in this matter under various sections of UAP Act and the Foreigners Act 1946 The case was originally registered as FIR number 132022 on March 14 2022 by a special task force of Bhopal police