TEACHERS DAY 2023 CONGRESS HAILS SARVEPALLI RADHAKRISHNAN ON BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hailed the contribution of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, saying that he left an indelible mark on education and philosophical thought and his "legacy continues to guide our values".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, we celebrate Teachers' Day and recall Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the great philosopher, educationist, and author." Many of his books like 'The Hindu View of Life', 'Indian Philosophy', 'Eastern Religions and Western Thought', 'The Bhagavad Gita', 'The Dhammapada', and 'The Principal Upanishads' are evergreen classics, he noted.

"Not a political personality by any means, Radhakrishnan had been persuaded by (Jawaharlal) Nehru to be India's Ambassador to the USSR during 1949-52 when the communist conglomerate still looked upon India suspiciously. Thereafter, he was the first Vice-President of India 1952-62 and President till 1967," Ramesh said. His son, the eminent historian Sarvepalli Gopal produced one of the best biographies ever written anywhere of any public figure, the Congress leader said.

"The final line in that dispassionate book has become unforgettable: 'In retirement, he was determined, the freedom of silence being now his prerogative, to make no public appearances. Rather than becoming tiresome by airing his views irresponsibly on all subjects, he would cultivate the private graces and spend his time reading and writing on philosophical subjects... Finally, in the early hours of 17 April 1975, Radhakrishnan drifted out of the harbour on a silent tide'," Ramesh said.

Also read: Teachers' Day 2023: President of India to confer National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected teachers on 5th September 2023

Incidentally, his granddaughter Girija along with her former IAS spouse Viraraghavan are the most celebrated rose cultivators in India based in Kodaikanal, he said. They have dedicated half their lives to the hybridization of roses in the subcontinent, Ramesh added. The Congress general secretary also shared a documentary on Radhakrishnan made years ago by the Films Division.

The Congress, in a post on X, said, "On his birth anniversary, we pay tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered educator, philosopher and statesman who served as the second President of India." "Leaving an indelible mark on education and philosophical thought, his legacy continues to guide our values," the party said. The birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day. (PTI)

Also read: Teachers Day 2023: PM Modi lauds their 'great impact' in building our future