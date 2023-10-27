New Delhi: Cops investigating the murder case of Swiss national Nina Berger (36), who was found killed behind an MCD school in West Delhi with her limbs tied with a chain, said a thorough search of the mobile phone of killer Gurpreet revealed his association with several others women from foreign countries, including many Swiss nationals.

Police found pictures of many Swiss women from the mobile phone of the accused. Also, it has come to light that the accused Gurpreet used to lure those women by giving them expensive gifts. However, it is not clear why the accused used to entice girls. Sources said cops are trying to gather details on possible trafficking angles.

During the investigation, many startling secrets came to light from his mobile phone. According to the information received from police sources, from five mobile phones found in the possession of the accused, contact details of girls from other countries were recovered.

According to DCP Vichitra Veer, the accused was produced in the court on October 25. Thereafter, police ensured his five-day remand. Meanwhile, the police raided many places and also interrogated the shopkeeper from where the accused had bought the chain to tie Nina's hands and legs on the pretext of black magic. Apart from this, police also found a laptop, mobile, and camera in the raid. There is a possibility that the camera belongs to Nina.

Sources said Gurpreet has properties in many areas of Delhi and he has also visited many countries. He had gone to Switzerland several times to meet Nina, but when he got information about her relationship with another person, he conspired to call her to Delhi and kill her.