New Delhi: During a students' fest organized in the centenary year of Indraprastha College for Women at Delhi University, some boys forcibly entered the college by jumping over the wall. After which there was an uproar. The girl students alleged that the boys forcibly entered the college and made obscene remarks and obstructed the program by shouting slogans.

About half a dozen girl students were injured during the uproar. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police to take strict action. DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi of North District told that the fest program was going on in the Women's IP College of Delhi University.

During this, outside students forcibly tried to enter inside, whose video is also going viral. The girl students of the college alleged that the boys who entered the college raised objectionable slogans and indulged in obscene acts, due to which the program was postponed. After the video of the uproar in the program went viral, the Civil Line Police Station, taking cognizance of the matter, registered a case against the accused boys and started action.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said some girls have been molested in the fest of Delhi University's IP College and those accused should be put in jail. She has expressed surprise and posted a tweet saying that such incidents are very shameful. Many such incidents have surfaced during the fest program in women's colleges. In the month of October last year, during the fest program in Miranda College also, some outside students forcibly tried to enter the college. This video went viral.

Now another incident that took place in IP College has raised questions about the security measures initiated by the college administration for the girl students.