SUSPENDED MPS TO HOLD PROTEST AT JANTAR MANTAR THURSDAY

New Delhi: MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a "mock Parliament", sources said.

A meeting will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex on Wednesday afternoon to finalise the programme. All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said. They will also hold a "mock Parliament". Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha is likely to be the speaker for the mock proceedings.