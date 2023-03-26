New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday entered politics. She has been appointed as the co-convener of the legal department of Delhi BJP. This is the first appointment made by Virendra Sachdeva after he became the party's state president. In a letter issued to Bansuri, Sachdeva said the party has full faith in her and is confident that she would live up to its expectations while strengthening the organization.

Bansuri is the only daughter of late Sushma Swaraj. An Oxford University graduate, Bansuri is a practicing criminal lawyer in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court like her father. Bansuri had earlier come into the limelight when she was accused of helping to restore the passport of former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on August 27, 2014. After getting relief in the passport case, Lalit Modi had congratulated his legal team. After which, he mentioned the names of the members of his legal team in a tweet. The team comprised of eight lawyers including Bansuri. After the political uproar, BJP defended Bansuri and said that Sushma Swaraj's daughter has her own profession and is free to do her work.

Former Minister Sushma Swaraj died of a heart attack in 2019 at the age of 67. Since then, Bansuri has been observing her mother's death anniversary and birthdays in a different manner. Recently, Bansuri had written an emotional post on her mother's death anniversary, saying Sushma remains as her energy and flows in her veins. She wrote that her mother's conscience is imbibed in her decisions and her ideals enlighten her life's path. She prayed to Lord Krishna, saying He, who stole her mother should now save her.