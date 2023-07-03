SUPREME COURT REOPENS AFTER SUMMER VACATION WITH TECH ADVANCEMENTS

New Delhi: After the summer break, the Supreme Court on Monday reopened having installed scores of cutting-edge technology upgrades aimed at enhancing the technological capabilities and overall courtroom experience for advocates, litigants and others. A futuristic LED video wall has been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content. The LED wall would enhance the visual impact of presentations, evidence, video recordings and creating an engaging courtroom experience.

Also, to ensure optimal audio quality and distribution in courts (courtrooms 1 to 3), a comprehensive sound reinforcement system has been implemented. This system includes flush mount front-of-house (FOH) speakers, which would deliver clear and balanced audio throughout the courtroom, ensuring that every voice and audio source is heard with exceptional clarity.

“A series of futuristic upgrades have been implemented in Court No 1 to 3 at the Supreme Court of India under the dynamic vision of the Chief Justice of India, Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud to enhance the use of technology in the judicial system. The enhancements in the courtrooms include installation of a state-of-the-art Digital Video Conferencing (VC) system to facilitate efficient communication and collaboration,” said a release issued by the apex court.

Cable cubbies have been integrated into the courtrooms to fulfil the diverse connectivity needs of modern technology and it would help in integrating the use of multimedia devices while ensuring a clutter-free environment. “A document camera has also been provided in the courtrooms to streamline the sharing of document content. This advanced camera enables the clear capture and real-time display of physical documents, facilitating the seamless sharing of important legal materials, evidence, and exhibits. This technology simplifies the presentation of visual information and enhances the accessibility of courtroom proceedings," the release stated.

The statement added that these cutting-edge technology upgrades aimed at significantly enhancing the technological capabilities and overall courtroom experience are among several initiatives that have been taken under the leadership of the Chief Justice of India. “A software has also been developed by the Supreme Court to facilitate the advocates to upload reference material and citations relating to the matter. A Constitution Bench hearing in September last year witnessed the intent and commitment of the apex court to work towards paperless functioning. The Supreme Court is also working on software to provide an e-Pass facility to the advocates and litigants to access the Supreme Court," said the release.

At the beginning of the day’s proceedings, announcing the step towards digitisation, the Chief Justice said, “Now that the books have gone, it is not that we will not be relying on books.” He said, “We have made courts 1 to 5 WiFi-enabled. The bar rooms are Wi-Fi-enabled as well. All courtrooms will now be like that --no books and papers-- which is not to say that we will not rely on books and papers at all…..give me feedback on whether everything is working well”.

The top court reopened on Monday after the six-week summer vacation. The court has made the free WiFi facility available for all advocates, litigants and media persons, along with other stakeholders, visiting the premises.

Also read: 'Portraying one-sided picture’: SC declines plea seeking guidelines to deal with suicide by married men