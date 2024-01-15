SUPREME COURT PROHIBITS MINING BY BLASTING IN 5 KM RADIUS OF CHITTORGARH FORT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has prohibited the mining of limestone by blasting or use of explosives within a radius of five km from the compound wall of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh Fort saying it is a heritage monument, which must be maintained and preserved under all the circumstances.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said, “The issue is undoubtedly of grave concern, and the conflict between the exploitation of mineral wealth and sustaining the neighbourhood, stated pithily, adheres to the principle of sustainable exploitation of mineral resources without adversely affecting the community interest in any manner”.

The bench noted that the Chittorgarh Fort represents the quintessence of a tribute to nationalism, courage, medieval chivalry and sacrifice exhibited between the seventh and the sixteenth centuries by several rulers, like the Mewar rulers of Sisodia, their kinsmen, women and children. “The Chittorgarh Fort has weathered and withstood many battles and has been a witness to the power and pride of the kings, who occupied the fort. The history is replete with brave, extraordinary and indomitable courage exhibited by the rulers and occupants of the fort”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on January 12.

The apex court did not agree to a report by court commissioned CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, which recommended safe minimum distance for blasting operations from the Chittorgarh Fort. “The study shall be carried out for four months from the date of commencement and the blasting activities are allowed to be undertaken during the study period”, said the bench.

The bench noted the CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee's September 30, 2014 report was not in line with the Report of the Ministry of Coal and Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines, Mining Research Cell.

The bench said the state government granted prospective mining leases of small, medium and large areas in and around the hillock and the surrounding areas of the Chittorgarh Fort to individuals/industrial houses. “The exploitation of minerals available in the surrounding area by the lessees to the state government, particularly in an unscientific manner or disproportionate exploitation of minerals in hard and rude mining activities, was seen as a threat to the existential utility of the Chittorgarh Fort and the structures”, said the bench.

The bench directed the Chairman, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to constitute a team of multi-disciplinary experts in civil engineering, earthquake engineering, structural geology and mining engineering, within two weeks. “To undertake within four months the study of environmental pollution and impact on all the structures in the Chittorgarh Fort from the blasting operations beyond a five-kilometre radius”, it added.

The apex court also directed the Centre through the Director General, ASI, to file a compliance report on the deficiencies noted in the monument’s maintenance, steps initiated and progress made by the next hearing, which is scheduled for July 9.

“The extent of damage to the monument is a serious question. So, the prevention of damage from any such collateral activities must be simultaneously addressed by the Government of Rajasthan and the ASI," said the bench, noting negligence causing deterioration to the structures in the Chittorgarh Fort.

The apex court order came on a plea by Birla Corporation Limited challenging the High Court ban on use of blasting operations. "This court at this stage of consideration ought not to accept the electronic blasting system technique suggested by the petitioner can be a safe solution to allow mining operations by blasting without a prohibitory radius," said the bench.

“We declare and hold that notwithstanding any liberal recommendation on undertaking blasting operations near the Chittorgarh Fort keeping in perspective the continuous exposure of ancient monuments to peak particle velocity (PPV) arising from blasting, a radius of five km from the compound wall of the fort shall not be subjected to mining by blasting or use of explosives for mining of any minerals”, said the bench.