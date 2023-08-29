New Delhi : The Supreme Court of India has refused to interfere with an order of the Punjab and Haryana HC staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) polls. Further details are awaited. A bench consisting of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.

"Why should we entertain this? You go to the high court," the bench said. "Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition", the bench said. The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association (APAWA) against the August 11 order of the high court, according to a PTI report.

After the controversy surrounding the sexual harassment allegations, the WFI elections have hit a roadblock. The outgoing chief, Brij Bhushan Singh himself has become ineligible to compete because he has completed 12 years as the President of the wrestling federation. His family members have also become ineligible for the contest. As per the Sports Code, no member would be allowed to contest elections after serving three consecutive terms of four years each.