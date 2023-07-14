New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday issued notice on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail applications in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna orally remarked, “On medical reason yes, but on the status of the party, no…..”, while issuing notice on the bail pleas by Sisodia.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Sisodia, submitted that his client's wife is very sick and urged the court to consider her medical condition while seeking bail for Sisodia. Justice Khanna said the judges are aware of the disease and it is a progressive disease. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju submitted that Sisodia’s bail plea was rejected by lower courts and one medical bail was withdrawn.

The top court told Sisodia's counsel that it can consider his plea for interim bail on account of the medical condition of his wife and not because of his status.

Singhvi said there is 50 percent disability and MRIs show white plaque. Justice Khanna said, “We are aware of it. It starts from the legs and goes up…..”. After hearing brief submissions, the apex court issued notice on bail applications and scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 28. The top court was hearing a bail plea by Manish Sisodia in the cases against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

On July 3, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea by Sisodia, AAP leader, saying that the charges against him are very serious in nature. This is the second occasion when the HC rejected Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case in relation to the same scam.

In its July 3 order, the HC noted that this matter has to be visited with a different approach as a deep-rooted conspiracy involving huge loss of public funds has been alleged. The High Court Judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma observed that the AAP leader has not been able to pass the triple test for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in which the court has to examine whether an accused is likely to either tamper with evidence or flee from justice. Justice Sharma had also denied bail to businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu, and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.

