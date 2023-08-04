New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel, that it wants all details regarding policy decision, the tampering of evidence, and clear-cut establishment of the money trail while adjourning till September 4 the bail applications filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing charges of money laundering and corruption for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of a now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, urged a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti to grant interim bail to his client on humanitarian grounds and contended that Sisodia wanted to visit his ailing wife.

Justice Khanna said that the CBI, in its counter affidavit, had contended that the wife had been suffering from the illness for the past 20 years.

Singhvi submitted that she is suffering from a degenerative disease, which is progressing, and was admitted to the Hospital in June and July and stressed that his only son is abroad and there is no one else in the family to take care of her. Singhvi contended that she is having vision problems and also facing difficulties in walking.

The bench said this may be a stable condition and it will take up the interim bail plea after some time, when it hears the regular plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 4.

The top court told additional solicitor general (ASG) S V Raju that it wants to know details regarding policy decisions, the money trail, the tampering with evidence. The bench further added that when a regular bail plea is heard, it wants a clear-cut establishment of the money trail, which is not clear from the central agency’s affidavit.

ASG Raju said that Sisodia’s wife should undergo an independent evaluation by the All India Institute of Medical Science. The bench, however, said that it cannot be insisted so long as she is consulting a reputed doctor. Sisodia has been in custody since February this year and is being investigated by both the CBI and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

