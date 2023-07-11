New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday quashed the order granting a third extension to Enforcement Directorate (ED) director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and allowed him to continue till July 31.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai said: "The impugned order dated November 17, 2021, and November 17, 2022, granting extension to the tenure of respondent number 2 Sanjay Kumar Mishra for a period of one year each is held to be illegal. The respondent number Sanjay Kumar Mishra is permitted to hold office till July 31, 2023”. The detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

The top court noted that it had held that though Legislature is competent to take away the basis of judgment it cannot annul the mandamus and in the Common Cause case there was a specific mandamus and it was directed that there should be no further extension and added that thus extensions given after verdict was invalid in law.

Also read: SC stays National Green Tribunal direction naming LG as chairperson of the high-level committee on Yamuna pollution

On May 8, the top court, reserving the order on a batch of pleas challenging the ED director’s extension, asked the Centre that minus one person, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would become totally ineffective? The Centre had stressed that Mishra was given an extension keeping in view the ongoing evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and informed the court that he will not continue in office beyond November 2023.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had submitted that FATF was going on and that is why the government decided that “continuity will help and if India does not fare well in FATF evaluation…. India gets grading, every country gets grading…”.

The Centre has told the apex court that the PIL challenging the extension of the tenure of director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been filed with the intention of protecting Congress leaders who are facing money laundering charges.

Also read: Article 370 abrogation: SC to hear daily from Aug 2; allows withdrawal of Shah Faesal, Shehla Rashid petitions