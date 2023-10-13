SUPREME COURT ISSUES NOTICE ON PLEA BY AD HOC PANEL OF WRESTLING FEDERATION OF INDIA AGAINST STAY ON ELECTIONS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought reply from Centre and others on a plea by the ad-hoc committee constituted to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) against the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on holding elections to the wrestling body.

The ad-hoc committee moved the apex court against the high court order, which put the elections on hold. Today, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued notice to the Centre, Haryana Wrestling Association, Haryana Olympic Association and others. The apex court sought replies from them by November 3.

On August 29, 2023, the apex court had declined to interfere with the High Court’s order staying the WFI elections. On August 28, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended the stay on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections till September 25. A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj had on August 11 stayed the elections till the next date of hearing (August 28). The development had come days after United World Wrestling, the global governing body for the sport, suspended WFI for not conducting its elections on time.

The Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad-hoc panel governing the WFI had initially scheduled the elections for July 6 but was forced to reschedule it to July 11 after some disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh approached it for a hearing, claiming their dismissal was not appropriate.

Also read: SC stays HC order for CBI probe into UP Vidhan Sabha recruitment