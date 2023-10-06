New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea challenging cash benefit offers announced in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh ahead of elections as 'freebies'.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that before elections, all kinds of promises are made. The petitioner’s counsel argued that it is not just a promise rather its net worth is negative, and they mortgaged the forest land.

The bench told the counsel that the petitioner should have gone to the concerned high court. “Why do you come here? The high court is not available?”, asked the bench. The counsel said there are two states, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and insisted that a line has to be drawn between what is public interest and what is not. The counsel further contended that nothing is more atrocious than allowing the government to distribute cash and stressed that a few months before elections these things have started and the tax paying citizen has to bear the burden.

After hearing submissions, the bench said it will tag with the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay – which sought a direction to outlaw “freebies” announced for voters by political parties. The top court asked the petitioner’s counsel to implead Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The top court said considering the cause the impleadment allowed and liberty is also given to the petitioner to delete the chief minister's office, and instead make the state of Rajasthan a party in the matter.