New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea of ​​senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Kundu who challenged a High Court order for his removal from the post of Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP).

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra on Tuesday took cognizance of the arguments of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kundu. After this the bench agreed to hear the petition on Wednesday. Rohatgi, defending Kundu, said that the High Court did not listen to the police officer's arguments and on December 26 directed the state government to transfer him to another post.

The apex court initially said that it would hear the petition today itself. Later it took cognizance of Rohatgi's arguments and fixed Wednesday for hearing the petition. After the High Court's order, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh had issued an order to transfer Kundu. He has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary in the AYUSH Department.