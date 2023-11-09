New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday protected Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala from arrest in connection with an over two-decade old case of violent protest in the divisional commissioner's court and office compound.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud gave four weeks to appear before the Varanasi court to seek cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW). Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Surjewala, submitted before the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, that the NBW has been issued against the secretary of a major political party for an incident which happened 23 years ago. The bench asked Singhvi, why did you come here? You should go to the high court.

Singhvi said he went to the high court but they did not pass an order and the urgent mentioning was not taken. Regarding the matter, Singhvi said it is an FIR of the year 2000 because of alleged political agitation this person did as a youth Congress leader.

Singhvi said in October the high court reserved the order and on November 7, the NBW was issued against his client and he went to the high court but the high court did not either allow mentioning or listing.

The apex court said that it will say that Surjewala can appear and apply for cancelling NBW. Singhvi said your lordships are aware of Allahabad High Court and requested the court to give his client four weeks- breathing time.