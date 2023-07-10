SUPREME COURT EXTENDS INTERIM BAIL TO FORMER DELHI MINISTER SATYENDAR JAIN TO HEAR MATTER ON JULY 24

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim medical bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, and scheduled the matter for hearing on July 24. Jain’s counsel informed the court that three hospitals have suggested surgery for the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Jain, submitted before a bench comprising Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh that his client needed surgery and sought the extension of the interim bail.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), requested the bench that in the meantime Jain may submit himself to AIIMS for an independent evaluation of his health condition. Jain's counsel said three hospitals have already evaluated his health condition. The top court said that let them submit the medical reports.

After hearing brief submissions, the top court on Monday adjourned the hearing to July 24 to allow the Enforcement Directorate to examine Jain’s medical reports. On May 26, 2023, in a major relief to jailed Aam Aadmai Party leader Satyendar Jain, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the former Delhi Minister on health grounds. Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. His health condition deteriorated over time after he collapsed in the prison washroom due to dizziness.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 last year based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The CBI's FIR was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2017.

