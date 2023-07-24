New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday again extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for five weeks on medical grounds in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Monday's development comes after the apex court had on July 10 extended Jain's interim bail until July 24.

On May 26, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail for six weeks to the former Delhi minister to get medical treatment in a private hospital of his choice. It was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kg of weight. In April, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the central agency.

The high court had said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed the AAP leader's bail application.

Last April, while dismissing the bail plea of Satyendra Jain, the Delhi High Court said that he was an influential person and had the potential to tamper with evidence. (with agency inputs)