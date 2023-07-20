SUPREME COURT EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER 40 PER CENT DEATHS OF TRANSLOCATED CHEETAHS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the death of 40 per cent of cheetahs translocated from South Africa and Namibia to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in less than one year doesn't present a "good picture" of Project Cheetah, and suggested the Central government to examine if it is possible to shift the animals to different sanctuaries. A bench comprising justices BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Prashant Kumar Mishra asked the government not to make it a prestige issue while expressing concern over the deaths of cheetahs. The top court asked the government to file a detailed affidavit explaining the reasons and remedial measures taken.

The bench asked additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Central government, what is the issue, whether the climate does not suit them, or if there is something else. The bench pointed out that eight deaths have been reported out of 20 Cheetahs and last week there were two deaths. The bench said instead of having them in one place, why can't you create one or more habitats for them, irrespective of whatever state or whatever government they are under. Bhati contended that authorities at the highest level have taken cognisance of these deaths and added that “this is a prestigious project for the country.”

Bhati submitted that deaths are not alarming and up to 50 per cent of deaths were anticipated within the first year of the project. The bench said prima facie it appears the conditions did not suit them and they reportedly suffered from respiratory problems and pointed out that a kidney ailment was detected in one of the cheetahs. The bench asked Bhati, why don’t you explore the possibility of transferring them to different sanctuaries?

The bench said the government should take some positive steps. Bhati said many factors contributed to the deaths and there are problems in making arrangements in other states and pointed out that six tigers had died after relocation to a national park in Rajasthan. A counsel, representing wildlife expert MK Ranjitsinh-led committee, showed letters from South African experts, who are on the government’s committee on cheetahs, giving suggestions, which were not considered. However, Bhati said the suggestions would be considered.

The Ranjitsinh-led committee, which is assisting the court, moved the court for an urgent hearing following two cheetah deaths last week. The committee said the government-appointed Task Force does not have cheetah experts. After hearing submissions, the top court scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 1. In May, the apex court called cheetah deaths a cause for concern and gave time to the Central government to propose steps for mitigation by July.

