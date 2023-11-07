New Delhi : The Supreme Court Tuesday pulled up the Punjab government over stubble burning, which is a substantive part of air pollution in the capital, saying it cannot be a political battle and farm fires must be stopped. The apex court said air pollution in the capital is a complete murder of the health of people and pointed out the suffering of children.

A bench comprising justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said, "It can't be a political battle all the time..” and stressed that children are suffering from health issues. “We want it stopped. We don't know how you do it but it must stop. Something must be done immediately to stop it now”, said Justice Kaul. The bench stressed that stubble burning must go, and added that there seems to be no endeavour to stop it."

The bench said "it is the peculiar problem of timing of the particular crop, but there is no seriousness the court feels. Justice Kaul told the counsel, representing the Punjab government, said, “We do not care how you do it….it must stop. Whether by sometimes forceful actions and sometimes by incentives…..”.

The Punjab government counsel submitted that from last year to today farm fires have been reduced by 40% in Punjab. “Suddenly, you are shifting the burden on another state….it cannot be a political battle. This can’t be a political battle all the time (shifting of blame on another state depending who is ruling the state)...complete murder of the health of people. See the number of younger children in Delhi who are going through health issues”, said Justice Kaul.