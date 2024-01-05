SUPREME COURT COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS JUDGES FOR 4 HIGH COURTS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, has recommended three additional Judges as permanent Judges for two High Courts and two judicial officers and an advocate as judges for two High Courts.

In a resolution dated January 4, the Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, said it has recommended the name of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, additional Judge, for appointment as permanent Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. "A Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of Ms Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi. The Committee has rated the quality of her judgments as 'good' and reasonably well written," said the Collegium.

After scrutinising and evaluating the material placed on record, the Collegium said it is of the considered view that Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, additional Judge, is suitable for appointment as permanent Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium recommended the name of Justice Abhay Ahuja, additional Judge, for appointment as permanent Judge of the High Court of Bombay. "The Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of Justice Abhay Ahuja. The Committee has reported that his judgments are up to the mark", noted the Collegium.

"Having considered all aspects of the matter and on an overall consideration of the above proposal including the opinion of our consultee-colleagues regarding his suitability, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Abhay Ahuja is fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent Judge of the High Court," it added.

In another resolution, the Collegium recommended the name of Justice Rahul Bharti, additional Judge, for appointment as permanent Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. "A Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of Shri Justice Rahul Bharti. The Committee has rated the quality of his judgments as 'Good' and 'fairly reasonable'," said the Collegium.

In another resolution, the Collegium recommended the names of (i) Ms Shamima Jahan, advocate and (ii) Ms Yarenjungla Longkumer, judicial officer, for appointment as Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

"On 17 October 2023, the Supreme Court collegium scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. Further consideration of the recommendation was deferred with a view to seek a report from the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with members of the High Court collegium on the suitability of the candidates, in light of the inputs provided by the government.

"The opinion of our consultee-colleagues and on an overall consideration of the recommendation made by the Collegium of the High Court, the Collegium is of the considered view that (i) Ms Shamima Jahan, Advocate and (ii) Ms Yarenjungla Longkumer, Judicial Officer, are suitable for appointment as Judges of the Gauhati High Court”, said the Collegium.

In another resolution, the Collegium recommended the name of Arvind Kumar Verma, judicial officer, for appointment as Judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh.

The Collegium said the Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Chhattisgarh have concurred with the recommendation. "Our sole consultee-colleague has opined that the officer is suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court. The Judgment Evaluation Committee constituted by the Chief Justice of the High Court has rated the quality of judgments authored by him as 'very good'," said the Collegium.

The Collegium said bearing in mind the views of the consultee-Judge on the suitability of the candidate, the report of the Judgment Assessment Committee and the assessment made by the Centre in the file, it is of considered view that the officer is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh.