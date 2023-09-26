SUPREME COURT ALLOWS SARAH SUNNY PRACTISING DEAF LAWYER TO ARGUE IN SIGN LANGUAGE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has started allowing case proceedings to be translated through sign language for hearing-impaired lawyers, and none other than the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud heard the case. With this initiative, the apex court has shown that not everything needs to be spoken at a high pitch in court, as it allowed sign language interpretation for hearing-impaired lawyers.

On Friday last, advocate-on-record Sanchita Ain made an unusual request to a bench led by the Chief Justice that a deaf advocate Sarah Sunny be permitted to virtually argue a case concerning the rights of Persons with Disability (PwD). Sunny along with her interpreter, Saurabh Roy Choudhary, initially had to make a case for themselves as the moderator for the virtual courtroom was hesitant to allow the interpreter. However, the bench welcomed the interpreter by saying, "of course, the interpreter can join the proceedings. No problem.".

Sarah’s case was listed at serial no. 37, but the bench permitted the duo to remain logged in for the day’s proceedings. The courtroom exchange was translated silently through sign language for the hearing-impaired advocate. The Chief Justice listened to them patiently. A matter was called out before the court and instantly Sarah-Saurav used silent sign language for the arguments.

Everybody in the courtroom curiously watched the skill of communicating the courtroom arguments by using silent sign language. The interpreter through his hand and finger movement communicated to Sarah the entire court proceedings regarding a matter and also who said what on behalf of parties before the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also present in the courtroom, contended before the bench that the speed with which the interpreter conveyed the court proceedings to the lawyer was incredible and welcomed the step.

On Monday, the founder president of Bhumika Trust Jayant Singh Raghav, who is blind, argued for the implementation of the provision to Section 24 of the Rights of PwD Act.