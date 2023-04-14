New Delhi Daviner Singh alias Bunty chor or Super thief Bunty was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday The police chased Bunty for 500 kilometres and then arrested him from Uttar Pradesh s Kanpur Bunty had recently committed robberies in two houses located in Greater Kailash 2 area of South Delhi The police team has recovered a large amount of stolen goods and cash from Bunty Further investigation was being conducted police added A popular Bollywood film titled Oye Lucky Lucky Oye based on Bunty s life was released in 2008 Later he also appeared in Bigg Boss Season 4 reality showBunty a class 9 dropout is accused of reportedly committing over 500 thefts across the country till 2012 Originally hailing from Vikaspuri in Delhi Bunty had left his house after being beaten up by his father when he failed in class 9 In 1993 Bunty committed the first robbery when he was 14 years old The Delhi Police arrested him but he managed to escape from police custody After which he committed robberies in Delhi Jalandhar Chandigarh Bangalore Hyderabad Kerala and Chennai and escaped from police custody many times Once after getting bail Bunty had gone to his house but his family drove him away After which he never returned to his house Also Read Gujarat villagers lynch Chhattisgarh youth to death suspecting him to be thief cops begin probeBunty has a unique style of committing robberies Interestingly he always commits the theft between 2 to 6 am He commits robberies alone and never takes help from any associates He steals luxury cars expensive watches gold and diamond jewellery He has never bought a house or property but lived in fivestar hotels After running out of money he would again steal